82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 25, 2021
type here...

Lady Lake man jailed after making woman feel like ‘prisoner in own home’

By Meta Minton

Timothy Francis Byrne
Timothy Francis Byrne

A Lady Lake man was jailed after making a woman feel like “a prisoner in her own home.”

Timothy Francis Byrne, 44, was arrested last week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with stalking.

The warrant was issued after the woman reported in detail how Byrne was showing up at her home and threatening her.

“The victim reported the harassment on the behalf of the defendant has negatively impacted her life by giving her anxiety, making her feel fearful in her own home and creating hostility with her neighbors, who are upset about the defendant frequently honking his truck horn outside her home. The victim advised she is scared to leave her home unattended due to the defendant threatening to burn it down, even with her inside, and him previously entering the home without her present. The victim was visibly upset about the defendant’s behavior,” the arrest warrant said. 

The woman said she had been in a romantic relationship with Byrne for three months, but that he had never resided with her.

At the time of his arrest this past Thursday, Byrne was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The Illinois native claimed he felt ill and was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Once he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.

In 2019, Byrne was arrested after violating a court order issued to protect a woman living in The Villages.

Headlines

Alligators on the move in The Villages as mating season nears

News
Spring brings a time of greater activity among alligators in Florida, including the ones in lakes and ponds here in The Villages. Courtship has been taking place during the month of April. Mating occurs in May and June.
Read more

The Villages’ victory over former sales reps could loom large for Lady Lake

News
A federal judge’s ruling last week that former sales representatives for Properties of The Villages must pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss, could loom large for the Town of Lady Lake.
Read more

COVID-19 keeps spreading despite more than 8.5 million Floridians being vaccinated

Health
Despite more than 8.5 million Floridians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunshine State saw an increase of more than 4,600 new cases on Sunday.
Read more

Headlines

Alligators on the move in The Villages as mating season nears

News
Spring brings a time of greater activity among alligators in Florida, including the ones in lakes and ponds here in The Villages. Courtship has been taking place during the month of April. Mating occurs in May and June.
Read more

The Villages’ victory over former sales reps could loom large for Lady Lake

News
A federal judge’s ruling last week that former sales representatives for Properties of The Villages must pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss, could loom large for the Town of Lady Lake.
Read more

COVID-19 keeps spreading despite more than 8.5 million Floridians being vaccinated

Health
Despite more than 8.5 million Floridians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunshine State saw an increase of more than 4,600 new cases on Sunday.
Read more

Villager escapes prosecution after arrest in ‘extremely intoxicated’ incident

Crime
A Villager will escape prosecution after his arrest in March in an “extremely intoxicated” incident at his home.
Read more

Camp Villages summer activities scheduled to kick off in June

News
Whether your grandchildren live nearby or are coming for a visit, Villagers will want to mark their calendars for the upcoming summer Camp Villages program.
Read more

Trump Train will roll this week into Rohan Recreation Center

News
The Trump Train on Wednesday night will roll into the Rohan Recreation Center.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Climate change is happening right around us

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident challenges a previous letter writer on the topic of climate change.
Read more

Servers sitting home collecting unemployment should be ashamed

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that restaurant servers sitting home collecting unemployment should be ashamed of themselves.
Read more

Contact Gov. DeSantis about impact fees

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pinellas resident points to a bill pushed by Rep. Brett Hage, who works for The Villages, and could be on its way to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis. He suggests contacting the governor directly.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos