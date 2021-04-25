Lady Lake man jailed after making woman feel like ‘prisoner in own home’

A Lady Lake man was jailed after making a woman feel like “a prisoner in her own home.”

Timothy Francis Byrne, 44, was arrested last week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with stalking.

The warrant was issued after the woman reported in detail how Byrne was showing up at her home and threatening her.

“The victim reported the harassment on the behalf of the defendant has negatively impacted her life by giving her anxiety, making her feel fearful in her own home and creating hostility with her neighbors, who are upset about the defendant frequently honking his truck horn outside her home. The victim advised she is scared to leave her home unattended due to the defendant threatening to burn it down, even with her inside, and him previously entering the home without her present. The victim was visibly upset about the defendant’s behavior,” the arrest warrant said.

The woman said she had been in a romantic relationship with Byrne for three months, but that he had never resided with her.

At the time of his arrest this past Thursday, Byrne was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The Illinois native claimed he felt ill and was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Once he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.

In 2019, Byrne was arrested after violating a court order issued to protect a woman living in The Villages.