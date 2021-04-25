Sumter sheriff still searching for man involved in altercation at Villages grocery store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are still seeking help in identifying a man connected to a recent scuffle at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in The Villages.

Detectives say the man was involved in the altercation with another customer at the popular grocery store, located at 270 Heald Way at Sarasota Plaza. The incident took place on March 8 at about 12:41 p.m., a sheriff’s office report states.

The man then left the store in a silver or gray SUV. Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Street at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #21-1136.