Sunday, April 25, 2021
Sumter sheriff still searching for man involved in altercation at Villages grocery store

By Larry D. Croom

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are still seeking help in identifying a man connected to a recent scuffle at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in The Villages.

Wal Mart Neighborhood Market confronation suspect
Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for the man pictured above in connection with a physical altercation last month at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Heald Way in The Villages.

Detectives say the man was involved in the altercation with another customer at the popular grocery store, located at 270 Heald Way at Sarasota Plaza. The incident took place on March 8 at about 12:41 p.m., a sheriff’s office report states.

The man then left the store in a silver or gray SUV. Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is asked to contact Detective Street at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #21-1136.

Headlines

The Villages’ victory over former sales reps could loom large for Lady Lake

News
A federal judge’s ruling last week that former sales representatives for Properties of The Villages must pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss, could loom large for the Town of Lady Lake.
Read more

COVID-19 keeps spreading despite more than 8.5 million Floridians being vaccinated

Health
Despite more than 8.5 million Floridians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunshine State saw an increase of more than 4,600 new cases on Sunday.
Read more

Villager escapes prosecution after arrest in ‘extremely intoxicated’ incident

Crime
A Villager will escape prosecution after his arrest in March in an “extremely intoxicated” incident at his home.
Read more

Camp Villages summer activities scheduled to kick off in June

News
Whether your grandchildren live nearby or are coming for a visit, Villagers will want to mark their calendars for the upcoming summer Camp Villages program.
Read more

Trump Train will roll this week into Rohan Recreation Center

News
The Trump Train on Wednesday night will roll into the Rohan Recreation Center.
Read more

More Headlines

Woman arrested for sixth time for driving without a license

Crime
A Summerfield woman was arrested for the sixth time for driving without a license.
Read more

Lady Lake man jailed after making woman feel like ‘prisoner in own home’

Crime
A Lady Lake man was jailed after making a woman feel like “a prisoner in her own home.”
Read more

Rogue real estate representatives ordered to pay $603,700 to The Villages

News
Rogue real estate representatives who broke from and competed against The Villages have been ordered to pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss. Villages-News.com's Meta Minton has details from the federal court ruling.
Read more

World-traveling Villager turns to yoga after jam-packed career in ‘star’ business

News
Villager Gianna Ragona-Suarez worked among the stars for many years before making yoga a focal point in her life. Villages-News.com’s John Prince has the story about this Villager who also wrote a spiritual book highlighting various yoga poses.
Read more
