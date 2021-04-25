The Villages’ victory over former sales reps could loom large for Lady Lake

A federal judge’s ruling last week that former sales representatives for Properties of The Villages must pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss could loom large for the Town of Lady Lake.

The town is being sued by The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. and The Villages Operating Company in the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Lake County. That lawsuit was filed as a result of the Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs Town Square.

While the two lawsuits are completely unrelated, both demonstrate that The Villages is prepared to use the courts to impose its will on uncooperative parties.

Last week, Lady Lake commissioners held a closed door meeting with their attorney and new Town Manager William Lawrence.

The Villages is seeking an injunction that would prevent the town from standing in the way of the plan for the apartments.

Commissioners James Rietz, Dan Vincent and Paul Hannan voted against the apartments. Mayor Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Tony Holden voted in favor of The Villages’ request.

Lady Lake has begun including in its communications the legal firm Roper & Roper PA of Apopka, which represents the town’s insurance company.

“They will assist me and the town as this case moves forward,” said Town Attorney Derek Schroth.

The town may have to rely on insurance coverage in the event a judgment is issued ordering the payment of damages or attorneys’ fees in the lawsuit filed by The Villages.