Sunday, April 25, 2021
Villager escapes prosecution after arrest in ‘extremely intoxicated’ incident

By Meta Minton

A Villager will escape prosecution after his arrest in March in an “extremely intoxicated” incident at his home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called March 22 to 1713 Francisco St. in Villa De La Vista South, where the wife of 69-year-old Paul Marlyn Hillman said her husband had “trashed” their house. She said her husband of 46 years was “extremely intoxicated” when he came home, according to the arrest report.  She said he became verbally and physically combative toward her and she began taping his actions with her cell phone. He attempted to slap the phone out of her hand. He then grabbed her by the arms and tossed her to the ground. The woman turned the video footage over to deputies. She suffered “a small dime size bruise on her left arm to be consistent with being grabbed,” the report said. He was arrested on a charge of battery.

However, last week the prosecutor’s office announced the charge was being dismissed, due to it being “resolved without prosecution.”

