79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 26, 2021
type here...

Two more students test positive for COVID-19 at Villages Charter School

By Larry D. Croom

More than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across Florida, including two more at The Villages Charter School.

One new positive result was reported Thursday, April 22, and the other one was identified the following day. That brings the total number of cases among students at the school since classes started in August 2020 to 97. That number also represents 38.6 percent of the 251 cases reported among students in all Sumter County public schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,212,097 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,513 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 2,170,655 are residents. A total of 84,428 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,189 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,600 deaths and 89,534 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 1 for a total of 4,599;
  • Leesburg up 7 for a total of 4,344;
  • Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,689;
  • Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,350;
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 1,073;
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 821; and
  • Summerfield up 1 for a total of 1,899.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 68,636 – increase of 101
  • Deaths: 1,844
  • Hospitalizations: 4,175

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,208 – increase of 3
  • Deaths: 273
  • Hospitalizations: 573
  • Vaccinations: 82,771 (69,119 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,233), Wildwood (1,073), Bushnell (1,015), Coleman (851) and Oxford (534).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,949 – increase of 57
  • Deaths: 623
  • Hospitalizations: 1,500
  • Vaccinations: 159,883 (117,407 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,744), Leesburg (4,344), Eustis (2,529), Mount Dora (2,123) and Tavares (2,011). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,479 – increase of 41
  • Deaths: 948
  • Hospitalizations: 2,102
  • Vaccinations: 129,566 (95,014 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,277), Summerfield (1,899), Dunnellon (1,405), Belleview (1,350) and Silver Springs (669). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

Headlines

Senate sends bill limiting impact fees to Gov. DeSantis for signature

News
The Florida Senate has approved a bill that will limit the ability of local governments to raise impact fees on developers. The bill, which cleared the Florida House last week, is headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more

Villager teaching math fights for right to take gun to school

News
A Villager teaching math to local high schoolers is fighting for his right to take his gun to school. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Villager arrested after refusing to provide breath sample in DUI arrest

Crime
A Village of Chatham woman was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving investigation.
Read more

Headlines

Senate sends bill limiting impact fees to Gov. DeSantis for signature

News
The Florida Senate has approved a bill that will limit the ability of local governments to raise impact fees on developers. The bill, which cleared the Florida House last week, is headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more

Villager teaching math fights for right to take gun to school

News
A Villager teaching math to local high schoolers is fighting for his right to take his gun to school. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Villager arrested after refusing to provide breath sample in DUI arrest

Crime
A Village of Chatham woman was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving investigation.
Read more

Two more students test positive for COVID-19 at Villages Charter School

Health
More than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across Florida, including two more at The Villages Charter School.
Read more

Villager who had been drinking jailed after scuffle injures man who tried to call 911

Crime
A Villager who had been drinking was jailed after a scuffle in a garage injured a man who tried to call 911.
Read more

Woman arrested after battle over steering wheel in vehicle on I-75 in Sumter County

Crime
A woman was arrested after a battle over the steering wheel of a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Won’t shop at Publix because customers don’t wear masks

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he will not shop at Publix due to the store’s refusal to enforce its own mask policy. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Cost of climate change in Florida

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we Floridians will share in the costs of climate change, whether we believe in it or not.
Read more

Problem at Village of St. Charles gate

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident points to a recent problem at the entrance gate in his village.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos