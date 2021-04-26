Two more students test positive for COVID-19 at Villages Charter School

More than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across Florida, including two more at The Villages Charter School.

One new positive result was reported Thursday, April 22, and the other one was identified the following day. That brings the total number of cases among students at the school since classes started in August 2020 to 97. That number also represents 38.6 percent of the 251 cases reported among students in all Sumter County public schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,212,097 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,513 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 2,170,655 are residents. A total of 84,428 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,189 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,600 deaths and 89,534 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 1 for a total of 4,599;

Leesburg up 7 for a total of 4,344;

Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,689;

Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,350;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 1,073;

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 821; and

Summerfield up 1 for a total of 1,899.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 68,636 – increase of 101

Deaths: 1,844

Hospitalizations: 4,175

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,208 – increase of 3

Deaths: 273

Hospitalizations: 573

Vaccinations: 82,771 (69,119 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,233), Wildwood (1,073), Bushnell (1,015), Coleman (851) and Oxford (534).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 28,949 – increase of 57

Deaths: 623

Hospitalizations: 1,500

Vaccinations: 159,883 (117,407 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,744), Leesburg (4,344), Eustis (2,529), Mount Dora (2,123) and Tavares (2,011). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY