Villager arrested after refusing to provide breath sample in DUI arrest

By Meta Minton

Lisa Renee Barton

A Village of Chatham woman was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving investigation.

Lisa Renee Barton, 50, who lives at 8036 SE 175th Malmaison St., was driving a car with a Texas license plate at 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Leesburg when she was pulled over because her vehicle was swerving back and forth while traveling at a speed of 44 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had a broken driver’s side mirror.

Barton’s speech was slurred and it appeared she had been drinking. She admitted she had consumed “a few beers,” according to the report. She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but quit half way through them. She refused to provide a breath sample.

The Louisiana native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

