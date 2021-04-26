79.3 F
The Villages
Monday, April 26, 2021
Woman who appeared to be on drugs arrested after altercation in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A woman who appeared to be on drugs was arrested after an altercation at a home in The Villages.

Jaclyn Mace, 31, was “screaming and yelling profanity” as she was being held down in a bedroom at about 10 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Village of LaBelle South when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene. The Cleveland, Ohio native “became irate” and “started becoming combative due to a drug she took,” the arrest report said. A man who had been restraining her said she bit his right arm causing him to bleed. She also pushed him to the ground causing him to scrape both knees.

Mace struggled with a deputy before she was handcuffed.

She was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, battery and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

