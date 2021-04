To the Editor:

I like shopping at my local Publix, but I will stop due to the mask issue.

I had spoken to a manager and I was told that if a customer didn’t or refuses to put on a mask Publix is not allowed to police or say anything to a customer who doesn’t have a mask in fear that they won’t shop but it is mandatory for the employees to wear one.

This is not safe for everyone but there is a sign saying please wear a mask.

Ron Rose

Village of Piedmont