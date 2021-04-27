80.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Villager’s schizophrenic son back in jail after return from mental hospital

By Meta Minton

Randy J. Szymanski
A Villager’s schizophrenic son is back in jail after his return from a mental hospital.

Randy J. Szymanski, 37, was booked Monday without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

His most recent arrest occurred Nov. 11, 2019 when his 73-year-old mother from the Village of Hadley took food to her son who was staying at the Economy Inn in Wildwood. She was putting him up at the hotel on State Road 44 and had gone to check on him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They began to argue over an arrangement to have his brother be his guardian in the event their mother would die. Szymanski struck his mother “all over the body multiple times” and prevented her from leaving the hotel room.

He spent time in the Florida State Hospital after he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Earlier this month, it was determined that Szymanski “no longer meets the criteria for continued commitment.”

He had been arrested in March 2015 after police were called to The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake after he stabbed his girlfriend in the stomach with a knife. He pleaded no contest to the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years probation, ordered to stay away from The Quarters Apartments and told to undergo 20 hours of anger management counseling.

