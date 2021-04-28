83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
type here...

HeadlinesToday's top stories
Government, Crime, Local Events and More

PhotosShare your photos!
Photos in and around The Villages, Florida

More Headlines
Government, Crime, Local Events and More

More Headlines
Government, Crime, Local Events and More

Load more

Letters to the EditorWrite us a letter!
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Obituaries
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Crime
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

FHP report sheds light on golf cart crash at tunnel in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The release of an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol is shedding light on a golf cart crash that saw an 81-year-old Villager airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Villager at 1 p.m. Wednesday had been northbound on the multi-modal path west of Buena Vista Boulevard north of Bailey Trail near the Lake Miona Recreation Center when he attempted to negotiate a sharp right-hand curve into the underground tunnel, according to the report.

This golf cart crashed into a tunnel wall near Lake Miona Boulevard
This golf cart crashed into a tunnel wall near the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The front right tire of the golf cart struck the east curb of the multi-modal path just before entering the underground tunnel. Upon impact, the golf cart crashed into the concrete wall of the underground tunnel. The force of the crash knocked the Villager into the windshield of the golf cart. The windshield popped out of the golf cart.

As of Wednesday night, he remained in serious condition, the FHP report indicated.

He had not been wearing a seatbelt, the report noted.

Headlines

FHP report sheds light on golf cart crash at tunnel in The Villages

News
The release of an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol is shedding light on a golf cart crash that saw an 81-year-old Villager airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Read more

Bison Valley man jailed after images of young girls found on phone

Crime
A Bison Valley man has been jailed without bond after lewd images of young girls were found on his phone.
Read more

3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Health
Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.
Read more

Headlines

FHP report sheds light on golf cart crash at tunnel in The Villages

News
The release of an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol is shedding light on a golf cart crash that saw an 81-year-old Villager airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Read more

Bison Valley man jailed after images of young girls found on phone

Crime
A Bison Valley man has been jailed without bond after lewd images of young girls were found on his phone.
Read more

3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Health
Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints prompt 3-2 split on wood recycling operation

News
Sumter County commissioners approved a special use permit for a wood recycling operation near the Royal community of Wildwood on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, imposing more than a dozen conditions and despite public opposition.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.
Read more

Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed next week

News
The Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed for maintenance next week.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident makes the case that state politicians should keep their noses out of local governments’ decisions regarding impact fees.
Read more

Are restaurant servers really sitting at home?

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident addresses recent Letters to the Editor accusing restaurant servers in The Villages of sitting at home and collecting government aid. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Climate debate isn’t about science

Letters to the Editor
A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by John Shewchuk about the debate over climate change.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos