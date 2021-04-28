FHP report sheds light on golf cart crash at tunnel in The Villages

The release of an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol is shedding light on a golf cart crash that saw an 81-year-old Villager airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Villager at 1 p.m. Wednesday had been northbound on the multi-modal path west of Buena Vista Boulevard north of Bailey Trail near the Lake Miona Recreation Center when he attempted to negotiate a sharp right-hand curve into the underground tunnel, according to the report.

The front right tire of the golf cart struck the east curb of the multi-modal path just before entering the underground tunnel. Upon impact, the golf cart crashed into the concrete wall of the underground tunnel. The force of the crash knocked the Villager into the windshield of the golf cart. The windshield popped out of the golf cart.

As of Wednesday night, he remained in serious condition, the FHP report indicated.

He had not been wearing a seatbelt, the report noted.