Man jailed after bloodied juvenile reports nasty altercation

A 42-year-old Summerfield man was arrested Sunday after a bloodied juvenile told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that he had been in a violent confrontation with him.

The victim said he had been attempting to convince Jason Lee Mock to go back inside his residence when he pushed him to the ground and started fighting with him. Deputies noted that the victim had multiple scratches on his back consistent with being pushed down on a gravel roadway, multiple abrasions on his chest and was actively bleeding from the scratches and abrasions on the front and back of his torso.

Three different neighbors said they saw the victim get body-slammed by Mock multiple times. They also reported seeing Mock punching the victim on the side of a nearby roadway, the report says.

After being read his rights, Mock admitted that he had been in a physical confrontation with the victim. But he claimed the incident started when the victim struck him in the head multiple times with a closed fist. He denied ever punching the victim and claimed his injuries were from bushes on the side of the roadway, the report says.

Mock was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with child abuse. He was released Monday night on $5,000 bond and is due in court May 25 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Mock also was arrested in February after an altercation with a scraped-up juvenile victim. In that incident, Mock said he told the victim to wait in his room. A woman who called deputies for help said she heard the victim say, “I love you” to Mock, who replied, “Get the F away from me,” a sheriff’s office states.

The victim told deputies that he left his room to get a glass of water and saw Mock. He said he asked Mock if he wanted a hug before going to bed and he told the juvenile to get away from him. He said when he turned to leave Mock pushed him into a water cooler, the report says.

After being read his rights, Mock claimed the victim “bowed up at him” and he pushed him away to defend himself. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. It’s unclear from the reports if the same juvenile was involved in both incidents.