Wednesday, April 28, 2021
State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

State politicians should keep their noses out of local governments’ decisions regarding impact fees. I have resided in Virginia Beach for years and local lobbyist representing developers have coerced state politicians to not approve impact fees.
This has resulted in the city building new housing developments, without money upfront to build schools, roads, as well as a fund to insure that the development has proper draining. The developers are afraid their product will be priced too high and sales will be slow. Impact fees like the bonds on all of The Villages homes are necessary to insure that taxpayers are not seeing constant increases in their costs through increased assessments or ever climbing tax rates, to play catch up on needed infrastructure.
Impact fees on businesses should only apply if there is new construction involved that could effect the infrastructure needs, such as traffic lights and new roads.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

Headlines

FHP report sheds light on golf cart crash at tunnel in The Villages

News
The release of an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol is shedding light on a golf cart crash that saw an 81-year-old Villager airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Read more

Bison Valley man jailed after images of young girls found on phone

Crime
A Bison Valley man has been jailed without bond after lewd images of young girls were found on his phone.
Read more

3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Health
Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints prompt 3-2 split on wood recycling operation

News
Sumter County commissioners approved a special use permit for a wood recycling operation near the Royal community of Wildwood on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, imposing more than a dozen conditions and despite public opposition.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.
Read more

Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed next week

News
The Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed for maintenance next week.
Read more

State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident makes the case that state politicians should keep their noses out of local governments’ decisions regarding impact fees.
Read more

Are restaurant servers really sitting at home?

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident addresses recent Letters to the Editor accusing restaurant servers in The Villages of sitting at home and collecting government aid. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Climate debate isn’t about science

Letters to the Editor
A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by John Shewchuk about the debate over climate change.
Read more
