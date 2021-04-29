77.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Barbara Stilz Nelson

By Staff Report

Barbara Nelson
Barbara Nelson

Barbara Stilz Nelson passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 28th, 2021.

She was born in Gallatin, Tennessee on May 5th, 1940.  She was the oldest child of five to Eleanor Dowling Stilz and James Henry Stilz.  She is survived by a sister, two brothers, her children Melissa Moss from Knoxville, Tennessee, Eleanor Nelson from Oxford, Maryland and Kelly Andrew Nelson from Copenhagen, Denmark, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Barbara grew up in Middle Tennessee and lived several places during her life both in the US and Germany before retiring to Florida. She loved to grow flowers, paint, play bridge and travel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162 (please write ‘on behalf of Barbara Nelson’). A memorial service will be held at the New Covenant United Methodist Church, The Villages, FL on Monday, May 3rd at 2 pm.

 

