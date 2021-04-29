84.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Flames rip through Fruitland Park auto repair business in early morning blaze

By Larry D. Croom

Leesburg firefighters battled an early morning blaze Wednesday after an EMS crew spotted flames shooting from a Fruitland Park auto repair business.

Delta Auto Center fire 1
Delta Auto Center fire 2

Crews were dispatched to the blaze at Delta Auto Center, located at 3410 U.S. Hwy. 441, and Engine 61 was the first to arrive. Firefighters confirmed a working commercial blaze and went into fast-attack mode. Engine 62 arrived a short time later and firefighters searched the building to make sure no one was inside, a Leesburg Fire Rescue report states.

Lake County Fire Rescue also responded to the blaze and no injuries were reported, according to the report.

Leesburg fire engines at Delta Auto Center
