3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 8.8 million residents vaccinated

On the day when Florida surpassed 8.8 million residents vaccinated against COVID-19, the Sunshine state reported more than 5,300 new cases of the virus and 81 more fatalities – three of which were in the local area.

The latest local deaths were identified in Lake County. They are among the 1,850 tri-county area fatalities, the 35,858 in Florida and the 575,551 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday, 379,259 vaccines had been administered in the tri-county area. Of those, 296,369 area residents have received both doses. The complete tri-county area breakdown for vaccinations includes:

Sumter County: 83,174 (70,433 both doses);

Lake County: 163,898 (126,092 both doses); and

Marion County: 132,187 (99,844 both doses).

All told, Florida is reporting 2,233,518 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,306 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 2,191,695 are residents. A total of 84,704 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,379 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 90,489 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 4 for a total of 4,611;

Leesburg up 7 for a total of 4,388;

Summerfield up 5 for a total of 1,911;

Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,362;

Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,703;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 540;

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,083; and

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 834.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 69,312 – increase of 158

Deaths: 1,850

Hospitalizations: 4,241

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,263 – increase of 14

Deaths: 275

Hospitalizations: 576

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,244), Wildwood (1,083), Bushnell (1,026), Coleman (852) and Oxford (540).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 29,290 – increase of 62

Deaths: 628

Hospitalizations: 1,519

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,845), Leesburg (4,388), Eustis (2,562), Mount Dora (2,141) and Tavares (2,028). The Villages also is reporting 184 cases.

MARION COUNTY