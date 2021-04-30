Diane Lynn Correll DeLucia of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Norwich, CT, passed in her sleep on April 22, 2021.

As a young woman Diane developed a passion for creative writing and journalism filling many journals with her thoughts and poems. She also loved the time she spent on her high school newspaper. She also spent time on her high school girls basketball team, earning a varsity letter. Diane flourished in advertising sales where her friendly, outgoing personality and infectious laugh were a natural fit for developing professional relationships. She loved the creative outlet and helping her clients to be successful.

Diane was very proud of her family and always encouraged her children to excel at everything they did. Like any mom she was equally proud and worried when one son joined the Air Force and another the Marines. As one of six children herself Diane had a large extended family and could always be found at the center of planning family gatherings. It was important to her that her children grew up knowing their cousins and during summer months there were frequent sleepovers. In more recent years Diane looked forward to her weekly card games with the girls. Those were afternoons filled with camaraderie and raucous laughter.

Diane was predeceased by her son Nickolas, sister Laura, and her mother Gayle, She will be deeply missed by her husband of 37 years Joseph, son Joel, and step-sons Michael, Joseph, and Andrew along with their wives and children. She will also be dearly remembered by her father William and his wife MaryAnn, siblings Bill, David, Tommy, and Christine along with their wives and numerous children. A memorial service was held on Sunday April 25, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Weirsdale Presbyterian Church, 16303 SE 137th Ct, Weirsdale, FL 32195. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Marion County in Diane’s memory are welcomed. Hospice of Marion County 352 873 7400 https://www.hospiceofmarion.com/donate/