78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 30, 2021
type here...

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene to kick off national tour in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will kick off their national “America First” tour in The Villages.

The pair of controversial members of the House of Representatives will be here on Friday, May 7.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa. It will take place in the Silas/Mizell Ballroom. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be obtained through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america-first-rally-with-congressman-gaetz-and-congresswoman-greene-registration-152875451591

He and Greene have yet to announce other dates and locations of their America First tour.

Gaetz was with President Trump this past October at a rally at the Polo Fields in The Villages.

Gaetz represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District. He has been embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of paying for sex with a minor.

Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She has been in the spotlight due to her repeating some conspiracy theories, including those involving QAnon.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

You Trump haters got it all wrong again

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Trump haters have gotten it all wrong. Again.

Villagers should try to get out and wait tables

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that Villagers who want to complain about restaurant servers should get out and wait tables to gain a little perspective. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Let’s put the blame on the proper administration

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident contends that we are busy blaming former President Trump for something that is the fault of President Biden.

State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident makes the case that state politicians should keep their noses out of local governments’ decisions regarding impact fees.

Are restaurant servers really sitting at home?

A Village of Buttonwood resident addresses recent Letters to the Editor accusing restaurant servers in The Villages of sitting at home and collecting government aid. Read her Letter to the Editor.
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos