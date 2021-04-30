Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene to kick off national tour in The Villages

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will kick off their national “America First” tour in The Villages.

The pair of controversial members of the House of Representatives will be here on Friday, May 7.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa. It will take place in the Silas/Mizell Ballroom. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be obtained through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america-first-rally-with-congressman-gaetz-and-congresswoman-greene-registration-152875451591

He and Greene have yet to announce other dates and locations of their America First tour.

Gaetz was with President Trump this past October at a rally at the Polo Fields in The Villages.

Gaetz represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District. He has been embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of paying for sex with a minor.

Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She has been in the spotlight due to her repeating some conspiracy theories, including those involving QAnon.