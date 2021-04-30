88.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 30, 2021
type here...

Probe by Fruitland Park police detective lands man behind bars for soliciting minor

By Larry D. Croom

Ryan Cobb
Ryan Cobb

An investigation conducted by a Fruitland Park police detective has resulted in the arrest of a Longwood man on charges of traveling to meet and solicitation of a minor.

Seminole County sheriff’s deputies took 25-year-old Ryan Cobb into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford and was being held on $7,000 bond on Friday afternoon.

Fruitland Park Police officers first came in contact with Cobb on Jan. 2 when they stopped him for speeding shortly before 12:30 a.m. When officers made contact with Cobb, they noticed a juvenile female passenger in his gray SUV who was dressed “provocatively.” While speaking with Cobb and the juvenile, officers noted several inconsistencies with where they met, where they were coming from and where they were going. Officers then separated the two and the juvenile said she had met Cobb online and requested a ride home, which he agreed upon in exchange for sex, a report states.

Cobb then allegedly traveled from his Longwood home to Ocala to meet the juvenile. After he picked her up, they headed for Tavares and Cobb was stopped for speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The juvenile was subsequently turned over to her parents and Cobb was released pending further investigation, the report says.

Fruitland Park Police Det. Sgt. Brian Hilberer, who is a member of the Central Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, immediately launched a follow-up investigation. Search warrants were issued and Hilberer was able to obtain data from the social media companies involved in the communication between Cobb and the juvenile, the report says.

Hilberer then located the transcripts of the conversations between Cobb and the juvenile, which outlined his intentions to have sex with the juvenile, the report says. Hilberer presented the investigation to the State Attorney’s Office and a warrant was subsequently issued for Cobb’s arrest, which resulted in deputies from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office taking him into custody, the report says.

“This is a great example of our law enforcement officers being aware of common crime trends and asking the right questions on the side of the road,” Fruitland Park Police Chief Erik Luce said. “They really did a great job.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Don’t punish the servers by being cheap

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident contends it’s wrong to take it out on servers during these difficult times.

Will Smith and voter ID laws

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on actor Will Smith and Georgia’s voter ID laws.

You Trump haters got it all wrong again

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Trump haters have gotten it all wrong. Again.

Villagers should try to get out and wait tables

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that Villagers who want to complain about restaurant servers should get out and wait tables to gain a little perspective. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Let’s put the blame on the proper administration

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident contends that we are busy blaming former President Trump for something that is the fault of President Biden.
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos