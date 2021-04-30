85.8 F
The Villages
Friday, April 30, 2021
Villages tennis team wins at USTA Florida Sectional Championships

By Staff Report

A Villages team from Glenview Tennis Center won the USTA  Adult 65 and Over 7.0 Men’s Sectional Championships held April 17 and 18 in Orlando.

The team was part of the USTA Men’s competitive tennis league that competed during the season from January through April representing USTA Florida Region 2 (Marion).

2021 Sectional Champs
Front row, from left, Dave O’Steen, Bob Kluemper, Captain Mike James, Carlos Munoz, Bob Anglace and John Ulrich. Back row, from left, Blake Gall, Jim VanEmburgh, Tim Puckett and Jim Robertson.  Missing from photo: Dave Barnes and Dennis Stasiak.

The league consisted of three teams: Citrus Hills Country Club (Hernando), Fort King (Ocala) and The Villages at Glenview.  All matches consisted of three pairs of doubles partners with the best-of-three sets of play.  The third set consists of a ten-point tiebreaker rather than a full set if opponents each win one set.  The Villages won the Region with a 8-0 record, which qualified them for the Sectional Championships.

In the Men’s 7.0 (65+) Sectional Championships there were five (5) teams from various USTA Florida Regions. The teams competing were Hillsborough  (Terrace), Duval (Jacksonville ), Pinellas (Largo), Collier (Naples) and Marion (The Villages).

The winner was determined by the best record or total matches won after playing each team once in a round-robin.

After two days of competition, The Villages and Collier were tied with three wins each with the final match to be played against each other.  The match was extremely competitive, but The Villages prevailed with a 2-1 victory and won the Sectional Championship.

