Will Smith and voter ID laws

To the Editor:

Will Smith pulls production of his movie “Emancipation” out of the state of Georgia, costing hundreds of jobs, in protest of their voter ID laws.

Now they should change the name of the movie also. I always equated the word “Emancipation” with getting away from being controlled by someone. If you remove the chance for “Employment” and self “Empowerment” from someone, the title “Emancipation” becomes an “Oxymoron”

It’s going to be interesting to see the “voting laws” of the state he moves production to.

Len Boczkowski

Village of Palo Alto