13 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida adds more than 5,400 new cases of virus

Thirteen more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida reported more than 5,400 new cases and 79 additional deaths on Saturday.

Eight of the latest fatalities were in Marion County and five were in Lake County. They are among the 1,863 tri-county area deaths, the 35,937 in Florida and the 576,402 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,238,937 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,419 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 2,197,023 are residents. A total of 84,773 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,391 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 90,746 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,614;

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 4,399;

Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,708;

Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 839;

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 1,087;

Summerfield up 4 for a total of 1,915; and

Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,364.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 69,484 – increase of 172

Deaths: 1,863

Hospitalizations: 4,249

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,270 – increase of 7

Deaths: 275

Hospitalizations: 577

Vaccinations: 83,324 (70,619 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,246), Wildwood (1,087), Bushnell (1,026), Coleman (852) and Oxford (540).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 29,369 – increase of 79

Deaths: 633

Hospitalizations: 1,523

Vaccinations: 164,620 (127,599 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,865), Leesburg (4,399), Eustis (2,566), Mount Dora (2,141) and Tavares (2,029). The Villages also is reporting 185 cases.

MARION COUNTY