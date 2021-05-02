Cheap Villagers also won’t tip landscapers

To the Editor:

I read the article on how some Villagers are cheap when it comes to tipping servers.

While I don’t work in the restaurant industry at the moment, my husband is a landscaper. Not lawn maintenance. He builds walls patios and puts in huge trees/plants making the customers yard look like paradise and they don’t often tip or treat the crew nicely. Tipping isn’t a must but these guys are in 100-degree heat, completely redesigning your yard and giving you a new one! The least they could say thank you and show appreciation!

I’m just writing you to inform you that it’s not just the food services it’s also landscaping crews.

Amber Buchanan