Duane V. Burke of Washington State and The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, just seven days shy of his 90th birthday.

Duane lived an accomplished and adventurous life, starting new businesses, writing books, travelling, and raising two children with Doris, his wife of 65 wonderful years. He earned a BSEE Electrical engineering and computer science degree at the University of Washington and worked at The Boeing Company for 20 years in Industrial Engineering and was a Senior Computer Engineer. In 1971, he and his wife Doris founded the Public Gaming Research Institute, Inc. (PGRI), a Publishing and conference management company for the world lottery industry that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Duane and Doris held conferences around the world in 64 countries. He was a registered lobbyist for the North American Association of State Lotteries from 1974 to 1980. In 2006, Duane and Doris started the Goals Learning Institute which published educational books for children; specializing in setting goals.

Duane is survived by his daughter Susan Jason and her husband Paul; son Stephen Burke and wife Anne; grandchildren Nicolle Myers (Matt), Julie Drozdov (Brian), Robert Burke (Greer); and great-grandchildren Ella, Jack, Lillian and Anna Sophia (angel baby). Duane was also very close to Doris’ side of the family from Topeka Kansas, Dan (Chearie), Keary (Peggy) and Tracie; the Donaldson’s. Duane had been lovingly cared for over the last four years by a family who he came to think of as his own family. Special appreciation to Isoa and Eta Kanaveilomani (and their three daughters) for the loving kindness you always showed to Duane and for now being a part of the Jason’s family. Duane’s beloved wife Doris passed away in 2014.

A visitation for Duane will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL.

Duane will be buried with his beloved wife Doris at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, Bellevue, WA (Specific date TBD). Duane lived a wonderfule life. His warm smile, kindness, generosity and love were such a blessing for everyone, and his spirit will always shine brightly in our hearts.