Hairdresser sentenced in intoxicated outburst at Spanish Springs nightspot

By Meta Minton

Jerrica Thurber

A hairdresser has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated outburst at a popular nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Jerrica Thurber, 32, of Lady Lake, pleaded no contest last month in Lake County Court to charges of disorderly intoxication, trespassing and resisting arrest. She served one day in jail at the time of her arrest on April 3. She was sentenced to time served behind bars and ordered to pay $350 in fines and court costs.

Lady Lake police were called at 1:25 a.m. on the Saturday before Easter to Margarita Republic after Thurber began threatening people at the bar, according to an arrest report. The bartender asked that the hair stylist be removed from the premises. Thurber refused to leave and pulled away from officers when they attempted to detain her. The New York native continued yelling and “being belligerent” and refused efforts to place her in a patrol car.

She had previously been arrested in 2015 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

