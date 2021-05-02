86.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 2, 2021
type here...

Morse Boulevard South Gate still No. 1 in traffic in The Villages

By Staff Report

Did you know that the Morse Boulevard South Gate is the busiest gate here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown?

An attendant works the Morse South Gate..

Morse Boulevard is used by many motorists to travel from County Road 466 to U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Thousands of vehicles pass through the Morse South entry gates every hour during the daylight hours. Community Watch currently has additional gate attendants staffed at the Morse South Gate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist with gate operations. This improves gate attendant alertness and provides for overall safe operations at the gate. The additional gate attendant is also able to address any safety issues occurring around the gate house, such as gate strikes or other traffic problems.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Cheap Villagers also won’t tip landscapers

The wife of a landscaper who works in The Villages contends that residents of Florida's Friendliest Hometown don't limit their cheapness to restaurant servers. They also ignore the hard work of landscapers.

Actors and athletes should stick to what they do best

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident argues that actors and athletes should stick to what they do best.

Correction on Rep. Webster’s position on climate

A Village of Pine Ridge resident follows up on a recent Letter to the Editor he wrote about U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster and climate change.

Upcoming visit is an insult to residents of The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the upcoming visit to The Villages by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is an insult to the members of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

America is so far behind

A resident of Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, laments the fact that the United States has fallen so far behind when it comes to infrastructure.
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos