Morse Boulevard South Gate still No. 1 in traffic in The Villages

Did you know that the Morse Boulevard South Gate is the busiest gate here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown?

Morse Boulevard is used by many motorists to travel from County Road 466 to U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Thousands of vehicles pass through the Morse South entry gates every hour during the daylight hours. Community Watch currently has additional gate attendants staffed at the Morse South Gate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist with gate operations. This improves gate attendant alertness and provides for overall safe operations at the gate. The additional gate attendant is also able to address any safety issues occurring around the gate house, such as gate strikes or other traffic problems.