Villager jailed without bond after violating golf cart DUI probation

A Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation stemming from a 2019 driving under the influence arrest while she was at the wheel of a golf cart.

Theresa Marie Dice, 61, of the Village of Lynnhaven, was booked Friday night at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation.

Last year in Sumter County Court, she pleaded no contest in the DUI case. She was placed on probation and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. She also lost her driver’s license for six months.

The Midland, Mich. native had been driving the golf cart at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019 when it hit a curb four times at a Sprint store a Southern Trace Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Dice, who admitted she had been drinking, agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises. She had trouble following directions and maintaining her balance, the arrest report indicated. She agreed to provide breath samples. The first measured .033 blood alcohol content, but she was “unable to perform enough” to provide a second sample. At one point she stopped answering the deputy’s questions and said she wanted to consult with a lawyer. A criminal history check revealed she had a prior conviction for driving under the influence.