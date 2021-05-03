Mangrove Executive Golf Course reopens after $141,348 bridge replacement

The Mangrove Executive Golf Course has reopened after a $141,348 bridge replacement.

The golf course had been shut down since late January for the replacement of the bridge at Hole #4. The bridge has frequently been under water during periods of heavy rain.

The project was funded with amenity money collected from residents living south of County Road 466. The replacement was performed by Hardscapes of Central Florida

The project raised the bridge by 18 inches. The bridge was originally constructed in 2013 by the Developer of The Villages.