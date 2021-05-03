89.1 F
The Villages
Monday, May 3, 2021
Sons of American Revolution to hear presentation on Florida National Cemetery

By Larry D. Croom

Members of the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will learn about the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell during their upcoming meeting.

Doug Gardner and the Florida National Cemetery sign
Doug Gardner, who is chairman of the Florida National Cemetery’s Monument Committee, will speak to members of Sons of the American Revolution on May 8 about plans for a Defenders of Freedom Wall Monument at the 500-plus acre facility.

The cemetery is one of 155 maintained by the Department of Veterans Affairs and is one of the busiest in the country. It is located at 6502 S.W. 102nd Ave. and encompasses a little more than 500 acres.

Burial at the cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active-duty service requirement and weren’t dishonorably discharged, as well as veterans’ spouses, widows or widowers and minor dependent children.

The SAR meeting will be held Saturday, May 8 at Captiva Recreation Center. It will feature Doug Gardner, of the Village of Gilchrist, who is chairman of the cemetery’s Monument Committee; and Claudia Jacques, of the Village of Liberty Park, who serves as the liaison from the John Bartram Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution on the Joint Veterans Support Committee for Florida National Cemetery.

Claudia Jacques and the bronze Braille U.S. Flag monument
Claudia Jacques, who serves as the liaison from the John Bartram Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution on the Joint Veterans Support Committee for Florida National Cemetery, will speak on May 8 about the bronze Braille U.S. Flag monument DAR is donating to the memorial.

Gardner will speak about in the cemetery in general and plans for a Defenders of Freedom Wall Monument. That wall will consist of 68 black granite panels etched with scenes and pictures of veterans from our nation’s wars and conflicts. Jacques will share details about the bronze Braille U.S. Flag monument that DAR is donating to the memorial.

Visitors are welcome to attend the SAR meeting. Those planning to attend are being asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

