89.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 3, 2021
type here...

Villager arrested in alleged Whopper-throwing racial tirade

By Meta Minton

Judith Ann Black
Judith Ann Black

A 77-year-old Villager was arrested in an alleged racial tirade after throwing her Whopper sandwich at a Burger King employee.

Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge was apparently enraged over the thickness of the tomato served in her Whopper sandwich Friday evening at the Burger King restaurant at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. She confronted a Burger King employee at the counter and was “yelling” at her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The Burger King worker tried to convince the Texas native to calm down and said she could not help her if she did not stop yelling. The worker turned her back on Black who threw the Whopper at the employee, hitting her in the back, the report said.

“Shut up you black bitch,” the Villager told the employee.

Burger King at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Black proceeded to use the “N” word before storming out of the restaurant, the report said.

The Burger King manager, a worker at Burger King and an independent customer all verified the employee’s account of what happened. Video surveillance footage also corroborated what the employee told law enforcement.

Another employee captured the license plate of the white Dodge Ram pickup in which Black was traveling when it left the parking lot.

Officers tracked down Black and read her the Miranda Rights. She admitted she had confronted the Burger King employee at the counter over the thickness of the tomato on her Whopper. She said she was “angry” that the employee was not “fixing the issue,” the report said. She admitted she “had the burger in my hand and tossed it at her.” She confirmed it hit the Burger King worker.

“Ms. Black also stated that she called the victim a ‘stupid black bitch,’” the report said.

Because of the racial language used by Black, “this enhances the charge of Battery from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree under Florida State Statute 775.085,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Black was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

Headlines

Villager arrested in alleged Whopper-throwing racial tirade

Crime
A 77-year-old Villager was arrested in an alleged racial tirade after throwing her Whopper sandwich at a Burger King employee.
Read more

Villager driving Lexus with NY plates crashes into pole at Publix Liquor

Crime
A Villager driving a Lexus SUV with New York license plates was arrested after crashing into a light pole at a Publix Liquor store in The Villages.
Read more

Mangrove Executive Golf Course reopens after $141,348 bridge replacement

News
The Mangrove Executive Golf Course has reopened after a $141,348 bridge replacement.
Read more

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis kills local emergency mandates

Health
On the day when three more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 and 41 more virus-related fatalities were reported across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order putting an end to all local Coronavirus emergency orders put in place across the Sunshine State.
Read more

Sons of American Revolution to hear presentation on Florida National Cemetery

News
Members of the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will learn about the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell during their upcoming meeting on Saturday, May 8.
Read more

More Headlines

Suspect arrested in tire slashing at care facility in The Villages

Crime
A romantic rival has been arrested as a suspect in a tire-slashing incident at a care facility in The Villages.
Read more

Rolling Acres Apartments woman jailed after refusing to get out of her car

Crime
A Rolling Acres Apartments woman was jailed after refusing to get out of her car after she was ordered to do so by a police officer.
Read more

Villages High School Class of 2021 wants to remember lost classmate

News
Matthew Saporito, who died at age 16 in 2019, would have been a member of The Villages High School Class of 2021. He will be part of that special day thanks to his memory which lives on with his classmates.
Read more

Man from Guatemala arrested after spotted pulling out of Wawa parking lot

Crime
A man from Guatemala arrested on a charge of driving without a license after he was spotted pulling out of a Wawa parking lot.
Read more

Teen arrested with marijuana after traffic stop for seatbelt violation

Crime
A teenager was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth