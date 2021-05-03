Villages High School Class of 2021 wants to remember lost classmate

Matthew Saporito, who died at age 16 in 2019, would have been a member of The Villages High School Class of 2021.

He will be part of that special day thanks to his memory which lives on with his classmates.

The graduating seniors will wear pins on their gowns in memory of Saporito, who died in his junior year.

“I can speak for the entire class when I say that he has left a long lasting impact on all of our hearts and lives. Sadly, we lost our friend our junior year but to this day he still stays in our hearts,” said VHS senior Nicole Suba.

Donations will cover the cost of the pins. The donations can be made at https://gofund.me/97a4d7ab

Any extra funds will be donated to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.