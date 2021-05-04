91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
type here...

Jeffrey Hageman

By Staff Report

Jeffrey HagemanJeffrey Hageman passed away on May 4th following a year long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Jeff is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Tracy Epperson (Ken), son Jason, grandchildren Kenny, Kyle, Brett, Megan, and Billy, sister Jan Sorensen (Ron), and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff worked as a teacher and a coach in Illinois before moving to The Villages in 2012. Jeff loved all kinds of games and sports. After moving to The Villages he became involved with Division 4 softball, played many rounds of golf, and competed on the pickleball court. He was a master at sports trivia. Very few could ask a sports related question that he could not answer. Jeff also enjoyed friendly wagers with friends, participating in fantasy sports groups, and buying into pools for major sporting events. Jeff was an avid Chicago White Sox fan, supporting them through both good and bad seasons. One of his greatest thrills was attending the 2005 World Series final game when his team won the series.

Jeff valued his family as well as the many friends he made throughout his life. While teaching, he motivated his students with his positive attitude, and frequently offered them a quote of the day at the start of class. A favorite quote was “Don’t be sad because it’s over, be happy because it happened.” He would certainly want all of his friends and family to feel these words when thinking of him. Although he will be greatly missed he lived a good life and will be remembered by many.

Jeff will have his ashes scattered by family on a future date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s really up to the restaurants

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident weighs in on restaurants and what they pay their employees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ms. Shearer’s letter

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter from Marsha Shearer, concerning Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Restaurant servers don’t earn enough to make ends meet

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident offers his thoughts on the server shortage in The Villages.

Dire need for restaurant servers

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on the source, and the solutions, for the dire shortage of restaurant servers in The Villages.

Stop the Trump blame game

A Village of Chatham resident argues it’s time to stop the Trump blame game. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos