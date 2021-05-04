Popular Villages restauranteur opening new eatery in Brownwood Paddock Square

A Villages restauranteur with a proven track record of success is planning to open an eatery based on a new concept in Brownwood Paddock Square.

Fred Karimipour, owner of FMK Restaurant Group, and his team have announced plans to open Harvest, a restaurant that will offer fresh American cuisine with fine wines and craft cocktails. It is scheduled to open in the fall and will be located on the corner of Brownwood Boulevard and Meggison Road. The restaurant will be directly across the street from another of Karimipour’s restaurants, Bluefin Grill & Bar in Brownwood, and a few doors down from his Scooples Ice Cream Parlor.

Not surprisingly, Karimipour said he’s extremely excited about opening his eighth restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“Harvest will feature a robust menu serving fresh modern cuisine and fine wines while embracing the idea that gathering with friends and family over food truly creates a memory everyone can cherish,” Karimipour said.

Douglas Brown, area director for FMK Restaurant Group, said he believes Villagers and area residents will appreciate the seasonal menus that will be offered at Harvest, which also will feature produce from Villages Grown, a local greenhouse project using hydroponic methods to grow fresh vegetables.

Brown said the concept of switching the menus every season will almost be like having a new restaurant for customers four times per year.

“We think they’ll really enjoy it,” he said. “This allows us to keep it new and fresh and exciting, with different tastes from different regions.”

Brown added that the FMK team was happy to take over the empty building in Brownwood located in such a prime location. At one point, that building was rumored to be the future home of P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, which last year had filed an application for a restaurant at the Brownwood location.

“We’re very happy to fill that location,” Brown said. “An empty building isn’t good for anybody and we’re really looking forward to getting it done.”

In addition to Bluefin and Scooples, FMK Restaurant Group operates five other Villages eateries – The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club and Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.