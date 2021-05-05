Beverly Ann Conlin

Beverly “Bev” Ann Conlin, 80, of the Village of Delmar, The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully March 29, 2021, while under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. This was the result of a nearly three year courageous and gallant battle against cancer.

Her niece and nephew, Beth and Jack took great care of her during this time. Her loving husband of 59 years, William “Bill”, was at her bedside holding her hand. She was surrounded by friends and family at home with a beautiful view of the golf course which she loved.

Bev was born in Niagara Falls, New York, the daughter of Abijha and Mildred Simmons. Her parents were taken from her in her early teens and she was raised by her sister Dolores and brother in law John. After High School graduation, she joined the US Air Force, serving her country and found her calling in the medical field. This is where she met Bill and they married in Feb of 1962 and moved to Chicago, Bill’s home town. She went to nursing school while raising 3 small children. She had a fantastic career working in many different roles as a nurse. She also cared for her two sons for several years as their illness progressed. She definitely prolonged their lives with her amazing care.

After retiring, Bill and Bev moved to The Villages in Florida and enjoyed almost 20 years here together. Many family members and friends came to visit with countless great memories. In fact several family members moved down here after visiting! She loved spending time with family/friends, golf, swim aerobics, shopping, dancing and music, bocce ball, bowling, Bunco, and card night with the girls. She was a social butterfly! Bev was an active member of North Lake Presbyterian Church for nearly 9 years and a member of the PW, Priscilla Bible Study group for 5 years. She thoroughly enjoyed giving back and serving her community.

She is survived by her husband William, her brother Robert LaDuca, their daughter Kathryn (Allan); grandchildren, Alexander, Beverly, Patrick, Victoria and Kevin; many loving nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her children, James and Michael, her parents Abijha and Mildred, and her sister Dolores (John).

A Life Remembrance Service and Interment will be held Saturday, May 8th, 2021, at 11 AM in the garden with family and close friends at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Beverly’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.