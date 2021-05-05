Driver escapes prosecution in reported road rage incident in The Villages

A Spruce Creek South resident will not be prosecuted in a reported road rage incident in a roundabout in The Villages.

A woman driving a silver Buick SUV had claimed that a gray Ford Mustang on March 9 cut in front of her and the driver threw a bottle of water at her vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She told deputies the driver screamed at her, “You need to learn how to drive around a (expletive deleted) roundabout.” She shot video of the incident which led to the arrest of 77-year-old Bruce Warburton Roberts. The Pawtucket, R.I. native was arrested on a felony weapons offense for throwing the bottle and a charge of criminal mischief with property damage.

However, the prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the case. The prosecutor found that the evidence is legally insufficient to prove guilt in the case. His bond money has been returned, according to court records.