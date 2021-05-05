87.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Employers will have chance this month to hire Sumter County graduates

By Staff Report

Sumter District School’s Career and Technical Education Department will be hosting the Sumter Senior Hiring Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 19 at the Sumter Prep Academy at 200 Cleveland Ave, in Wildwood.

This event will connect graduating seniors with local employers for on-site interviews and immediate hiring. Students will attend the event in one-hour time slots to accommodate social distancing protocols. 

Seniors from Sumter’s high schools are graduating with a variety of Industry Certifications making them preferred candidates for potential employers.  Certifications held by the 2021 graduates include: Adobe, Childhood Development Associate, Certified Nursing Assistant, 911 Public Safety Telecommunication, Agritechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal Science, Agriculture Associate, Landscape Technician, Medical Administrative Assistant, Professional Food Manager, CIW Internet Business Associate, and Patient Care Technician.

“This is an annual event for us as we try to encourage and assist our new graduates to the world outside of high school. We’d like our graduates to be employed, enrolled or enlisted as they seek direction for their future lives,” said Sumter School Superintendent Rick Shirley.  

Those searching for entry-level workers, and are interested in providing job opportunities, should contact Casey Ferguson at (352) 793-5719 ext. 54210 or [email protected]. This event will target only those businesses looking to consider hiring applicants on the spot.

