Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter will welcome new president and CEO

By Staff Report

Danielle Stroud
Danielle Stroud

Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter President and CEO Kent Adcock is stepping down as of Nov. 1. Danielle Stroud will serve as the incoming president and CEO upon Adcock’s departure.

Adcock has served in the current role since 2011, and prior to that, had served the greater Habitat for Humanity network in diverse locations including Maryland, Mississippi, and Washington D.C.

“Kent has contributed 10 years of experience to our organization and his achievements will not be forgotten. I graciously thank him for his tireless work and invite the community to join me in wishing him well on his next chapter in life,” said Felix Ramirez, board chair of Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter.

He also welcomed Stroud to her new role.

“For the past six years she has been the voice of the affiliate; supporting and creating sustainability for our growth. She is a natural advocate and leader, consistently broadcasting our mission and fighting for change.  I’m excited for our next phase and success under her new vision,” he said.

Stroud holds a degree from the University of Florida and has more than 10 years of experience in non-profit management, and has worked for a diverse group of organizations including The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and The Southwest Conservation Corp.  She has been with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter for the past six years as a member of the senior leadership team and is an expert in the areas of strategic development, fundraising, and public relations.

