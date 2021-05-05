President Biden allows liberal left to drive his policy proposals

Last week, President Biden gave his first address to Congress. Despite campaigning with the promise to work in a bipartisan and unifying manner, since taking office President Biden has done the opposite. He has allowed far-left special interest groups and liberal Democrats to drive his policy proposals and sided with them over working collaboratively.

Last week, this was on clear display as President Biden’s legislative proposals can be best described as the progressive left’s wish list! The President’s words sound nice, but the reality is the agenda his administration and his allies in Congress are pushing is extreme and not good for America or hardworking taxpayers. If his proposals were all adopted, his legacy would be ushering in the most radical socialist agenda in our country’s history. In his first 100 days, the Biden Administration proposals are racking up a tab of nearly $6 trillion in new spending! This is more than the entire pre-pandemic federal budget.

I was encouraged by President Biden’s strong statements recognizing the threat Communist China is to our freedom and way of life, but I hope it’s not more empty rhetoric. Communist China’s leader, Chairman Xi Jinping wants a world where China is stronger than America. This is a threat to all who love freedom, liberty and reject the brutal autocracy that the Chinese Communist Party promotes. It is vital that we hold China accountable for their actions. I’m concerned the Biden Administration’s actions will not match the President’s words – the Administration recently discarded a Trump-era rule that required U.S. schools and universities to disclose Confucius Institutes on their campuses. On their face, Confucius Institutes teach Chinese language and culture, but they have been identified by federal agencies as hubs for Chinese surveillance, spying, and covert influence in the U.S. We cannot allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate American universities, colleges and education centers without detection.

Republicans and Democrats can find common ground on issues such as America’s infrastructure and develop a commonsense bill that responsibly invests in our roadways, highways, and waterways. This requires the President, Speaker and Democratic Leaders to encourage and allow the transportation committees to work together in a bipartisan manner. If this happens, I am confident we can develop a solid infrastructure bill that provides the meaningful investment our roads, highways and waterways need.

I encourage President Biden to work with both Democrats and Republicans in Congress to tackle the issues of concern to Americans. I will keep speaking out and fighting for conservative values and policies that protect Americans.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.