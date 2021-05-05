90.2 F
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Seeber “Andy” Doyle Andrews Jr.

By Staff Report

Seeber “Andy” Doyle Andrews, Jr., 63, of Wildwood passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born January 5, 1958 in Ocala, Florida to the late Seeber D. and Margaret Ann (Moore) Andrews. Andy was brought up raising Cattle and farming watermelons & vegetables. He did that most of his young life, though he was a Jack of all trades and was no stranger to hard work and manual labor as he logged trees in the swamp, was a glass cutter in a factory, helped the University of Florida test Horticulture Chemicals and in his last working years built electric substations.

Andy was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. He loved to grow a beautiful and bountiful garden and was good at it. Andy was a Baptist by faith and loved his Lord. He was a family man and loved his wife, children and especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 9 years, Katina; children, Seeber “Andy” Doyle Andrews, III (Megan) of Wildwood and Ashley Andrews (Kamron Woods) of Fruitland Park; sister, Debbie Andrews of Gainesville; brother, Randy Andrews of Trenton; stepson, Devon Shaw and his family; grandchildren, Cason, Caden, Jaxson, Ava, Jake and Emily.

