Marvin Riddle of the Village of Pennecamp on May 1 aced Hole #14 at Marsh View Pitch and Putt.

This marks the second hole-in-one that he has gotten in The Villages. The hole-in-one was witnessed by his wife Sue and friends David and Penny Gallo.

If you get a hole-in-one or enjoy other success in local sports, email the details (and a photo) to us at [email protected].