Villager jailed after gal pal claims bamboo stick attack during heated argument

A 32-year-old resident of The Villages found himself behind bars Monday after his lady friend claimed he attacked her with a large bamboo stick during a heated altercation.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies spoke with the victim, who said that 32-year-old Shane Alan Mastic had been staying at an undisclosed residence and had been trespassed from it a few days earlier. She said she and Mastic, who lives in the 400 block of Hildalgo Drive in Villa De La Vista West, had been arguing when she dialed 911 and showed her phone to him but didn’t press the call button. She said Mastic pulled down a window curtain used to cover the doorway of her bedroom, which caused the phone to fall to the ground and complete the 911 call.

The victim said Mastic became more upset with her and since he had been trespassed from the residence, he prepared to leave. She said he became even more upset while putting his shoes on and hit her in the hip area with the stick before leaving the residence, the report says, adding that the victim had a red mark about three to four inches long on her left hip area “which appeared consistent with being struck by the wooden stick.”

Deputies located Mastic a short time later after he ran into a wooded lot north of S.E. 140th Street and S.E. 201st Court in Umatilla. After being read his rights, he admitted to being at the victim’s residence and getting into an argument with her. He said she was yelling at him and waving her phone in his face with 911 on the screen. He said he made a motion at her hand with his white jacket to get it out of his face and the phone fell to the ground and dialed 911, the report says.

Mastic also told deputies that while they were arguing he threw an empty Gatorade bottle and hit the victim’s leg. He said he knew he had been trespassed from the property so he went to leave the residence before law enforcement arrived. He also claimed the large bamboo-style piece of wood was placed next to the doorway and could have fallen and hit the victim when he left, the report says.

After deputies confirmed that Mastic had been trespassed from the residence on Friday, April 30, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with simple domestic battery and trespassing. He was being held on no bond on the domestic battery charge and $1,000 bond on the trespassing charge and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Mastic also was arrested along with a lady friend Villager in September 2020 after their vehicle was stopped for having a burned-out headlight. Prior to making the traffic stop, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing two small plastic baggies being tossed out the passenger-side window. Mastic, who was in the passenger seat and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment, a report shows.