James Edward Hartz, 72, of The Villages, Florida, formerly from Michigan, passed away April 26, 2021 at the Villages Cornerstone Hospice with his devoted wife by his side. He was born August 13, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Grace Hartz and brothers, Larry Hartz and Dale Hartz. He was survived by his wife, Lin; sons, Jason (Stephanie) and Adam (Alena); grandson, Austin; and brother, Bob (Carol) Hartz.

Jim was raised and went to school in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. He then attended The King’s College where he earned a B.A. After graduating Jim moved to Georgia where, at the age of 23, earned his M.A. in Humanistic Psychology at West Georgia University.

Jim began his career in Georgia, testing and evaluating clients in kindergarten through adulthood. Jim moved to FL where he began a PH.D. program while working in the area of substance abuse. The majority of Jim’s career and life was spent in Michigan where he was the director of substance abuse clinics and rescue missions, Jim also taught psychology at the college level for 23 years.

Jim was greatly loved and respected by everyone who knew him. It was also apparent to everyone that Jim loved our Lord, Jesus Christ, and his family has great joy knowing that Jim now resides in the arms of our Savior! Jim’s life will be celebrated at his memorial in Michigan.