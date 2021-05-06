82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 6, 2021
type here...

James Edward Hartz

By Staff Report

James Hartz
James Hartz

James Edward Hartz, 72, of The Villages, Florida, formerly from Michigan, passed away April 26, 2021 at the Villages Cornerstone Hospice with his devoted wife by his side. He was born August 13, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Grace Hartz and brothers, Larry Hartz and Dale Hartz. He was survived by his wife, Lin; sons, Jason (Stephanie) and Adam (Alena); grandson, Austin; and brother, Bob (Carol) Hartz.

Jim was raised and went to school in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. He then attended The King’s College where he earned a B.A. After graduating Jim moved to Georgia where, at the age of 23, earned his M.A. in Humanistic Psychology at West Georgia University.

Jim began his career in Georgia, testing and evaluating clients in kindergarten through adulthood. Jim moved to FL where he began a PH.D. program while working in the area of substance abuse. The majority of Jim’s career and life was spent in Michigan where he was the director of substance abuse clinics and rescue missions, Jim also taught psychology at the college level for 23 years.

Jim was greatly loved and respected by everyone who knew him. It was also apparent to everyone that Jim loved our Lord, Jesus Christ, and his family has great joy knowing that Jim now resides in the arms of our Savior! Jim’s life will be celebrated at his memorial in Michigan.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We can take our revenge at the ballot box

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident mourns the loss of the impact fees issue, but says voters can take their revenge at the ballot box.

Shame on The Villages for welcoming hateful voices

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says shame on The Villages for welcoming voices that promote white power and hypocrisy.

Trump lovers have to resort to name calling

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for the Trump lovers who have to resort to name calling.

Not insulted by Gaetz/Greene America First Rally in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Linden resident states that he is not at all insulted by the upcoming visit of Congressman Matt Gaetz and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

To all those who are not planning to get vaccinated

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers a message to all those who are not planning to get vaccinated.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos