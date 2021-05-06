82.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Larry Warren Knowles

By Staff Report

Larry Knowles
Larry Knowles

Larry Warren Knowles, 54, of Wildwood passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Mr. Knowles was born September 7, 1966 in Ocala. He has lived here all his life and retired from Power Technology in Leesburg. Larry met the love of his life 37 years ago and married Wanda Woods 29 years ago.

Along with Wanda, survivors include his children Larry Knowles, Jr (Christina) of Wildwood and Natasha Knowles of Valdosta, GA; mother, Norma Jean Coleman of Belleview; sisters, Shirley Wheeler of Wildwood, Rita Slone of Wildwood and Rene Eastwood of Gastonia, NC; 5 grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Penny Wise.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 PM with the funeral ceremony starting at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel, Wildwood. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wildwood.

