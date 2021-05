Patricia M. Branham, 72, of Summerfield passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Mrs. Branham was born July 23, 1948 in Charleston, WV to Lionel and Patricia (Polk) Branham. She was a retired cosmetologist and moved to Summerfield in 2017 from Lakeland. Patricia belonged to the ASPCA and enjoyed dancing.

Survivors include her husband, Jesse Smith; sons, Joe Smith and James Smith; granddaughter, Melinda and 2 great-grandchildren.