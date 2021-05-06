82.4 F
Tierra Del Sol tennis and shuffleboard Courts to be resurfaced

By Staff Report

The Tierra Del So Recreation Center tennis and shuffleboard courts will be closed for resurfacing Monday, May 10 through Tuesday, May 25.  This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

Last month, the Amenity Authority Committee, which is paying for the resurfacing, switched to a new contractor for the work. The Project Wide Advisory Committee switched to the same contractor.

Other courts to be resurfaced through the AAC include the Paradise, Silver Lake, La Hacienda, Saddlebook and Chatham pickleball, tennis and shuffleboard courts.

