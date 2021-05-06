82.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Village of Hawkins woman arrested after alleged threats against man friend

By Meta Minton

Marguerit Prunyi
Marguerite Prunyi

A Village of Hawkins woman was arrested after alleged threats against her man friend.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday to the Wal-Mart store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages where a man called 911 after 64-year-old Marguerite Prunyi allegedly struck him in the chest and right arm “multiple times.” She appeared to be angry because he had left her in the car alone, according to an arrest report.

A deputy found Prunyi behind the store. When she was taken back to the scene of the dispute, she spotted her 71-year-old man friend and shouted, “You’re going to get it!” She tried to charge at him, but was stopped by the deputy.

Prunyi, who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, was handcuffed, but refused to get into a patrol car. After deputies got her into the car, she kept her leg leg outside of the car, preventing deputies from closing the door.

The New Jersey native was arrested on charges of battery, simple assault and resisting arrest. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

