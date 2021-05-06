82.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Villagers outraged at unkempt home they suspect has been abandoned

By Meta Minton

Residents of a neighborhood in The Villages are outraged about an unkempt home they suspect has been abandoned.

The home in question is located at 2988 Filone Lane in the Jackson Villas in the Village of Pine Ridge.

“This property has not been maintained since the new owner took possession and the outside is currently in deplorable condition. The lawn needs mowed, shrubbery trimmed, and the weeds sprayed. Occupancy is non-existent since the purchase, so I can only imagine the interior status,” said neighbor Sue Straley.

This home in the Village of Pine Ridge has prompted complaints
This home in the Village of Pine Ridge has prompted complaints.

She added this is not what she bought into when she became a resident of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

“Living in The Villages, we pride ourselves in the maintenance and appearance of our homes and properties. Our surrounding environment is a big priority in retaining this image while adhering to The Villages’ standards,” she said.

Dee Oakes agreed with her neighbor.

“One of the reasons I chose The Villages was how well the common grounds, as well as the residential grounds, were so well maintained. It’s a beautiful place to live,” Oakes said.

She said that’s what so frustrating about the home at 2988 Filone Lane which appears to have been abandoned in September.

“This property clearly does not reflect The Villages’ standards or adherence to those standards,” Oakes said.

A representative for Community Standards said complaints about the property were received on April 9 and 12. The complaints were about overgrown grass and weeds.

