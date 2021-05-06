Woman ticketed after crash at County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard

A woman was ticketed after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

The woman had been driving a red Honda CRV westbound on County Road 466 at 1:56 p.m. when she failed to stop for a vehicle which was stopped in front of her, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle collided with the rear of a maroon sport utility vehicle and the force of the impact pushed that SUV into a white SUV, also stopped in traffic.

The woman driving the Honda CRV was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. There were no injuries.