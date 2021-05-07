Oxford Oaks woman with large cache of drugs arrested at Sam’s Club

An Oxford Oaks woman with a large quantity of drugs was arrested at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

Carol Lynn Foote, 41, who lives at 3290 Sennett Circle, was driving a white Jeep Cherokee at about 1 a.m. Thursday when she pulled out of the parking lot of the Microtel hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle drifted onto the shoulder and a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Sam’s Club.

Foote offered the identification card of another woman and it showed that woman was wanted on a Marion County warrant. Foote revealed her true identity by providing the officer with her own driver’s license.

A search of the vehicle turned up 70 grams of methamphetamine, 25 Xanax pills, 21 grams of heroin, assorted pills, a scale and drug paraphernalia. There were two cell phones in the vehicle and she had $213 in cash.

Foote was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. The Alaska native was booked on $68,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.