The Villages
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Alleged accomplice tracked down in robbery of woman at hotel in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Quashown Bostic

An alleged accomplice has been tracked down in the robbery of a woman this past September at a hotel in The Villages.

Quashown Dale Bostic, 23, was being held on $107,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest this past week on multiple felony charges.

A woman who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake had posted a photo of herself on social media, boasting about a large sum of money she had earned as a self-employed dancer, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

That prompted her former boyfriend, 23-year-old Steven Allen, to meet the woman at the Comfort Inn & Suites in The Villages. She had her 18-month-old child with her. Allen was accompanied by Bostic.

They forced the woman at gunpoint to take them to The Quarters Apartments to retrieve her money after taking nearly $600 she already had with her. Allen had threatened to shoot the baby. She was able to call police. Allen was picked up during a traffic stop in Leesburg. He identified Bostic as his accomplice. Bostic was served Tuesday with warrants for his arrest.

Bostic was arrested in 2018 after a traffic stop at the Murphy Express on County Road 466 in Oxford.

