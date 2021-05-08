Alleged accomplice tracked down in robbery of woman at hotel in The Villages

An alleged accomplice has been tracked down in the robbery of a woman this past September at a hotel in The Villages.

Quashown Dale Bostic, 23, was being held on $107,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest this past week on multiple felony charges.

A woman who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake had posted a photo of herself on social media, boasting about a large sum of money she had earned as a self-employed dancer, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

That prompted her former boyfriend, 23-year-old Steven Allen, to meet the woman at the Comfort Inn & Suites in The Villages. She had her 18-month-old child with her. Allen was accompanied by Bostic.

They forced the woman at gunpoint to take them to The Quarters Apartments to retrieve her money after taking nearly $600 she already had with her. Allen had threatened to shoot the baby. She was able to call police. Allen was picked up during a traffic stop in Leesburg. He identified Bostic as his accomplice. Bostic was served Tuesday with warrants for his arrest.

Bostic was arrested in 2018 after a traffic stop at the Murphy Express on County Road 466 in Oxford.