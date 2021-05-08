State officials urge vigilance when sharing roadways with motorcycles and bicycles

Temperatures are increasing and so are the number of commuters on Florida’s roadways – especially vulnerable road users. This month, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is teaming up with transportation and law enforcement organizations across the state to remind motorists of their responsibility to Share the Road properly with bicyclists, motorcyclists, commercial drivers, and all other road users in between, to keep our roads safe.

“On average last year, there were nearly 280 crashes per week involving a motorcycle or bicycle in Florida, which truly underscores the importance of staying vigilant for all road users,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “While their mode of transportation may differ from a typical vehicle, motorcyclists and bicyclists still have the right to share our roadways and the right to make it to their destination safely.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, recognizing the importance of reducing motorcycle fatalities in Florida. Motorcyclists and bicyclists are vulnerable road users that can be hard to see. By law, drivers must give bicyclists a minimum of three feet of clearance when driving alongside or passing them. Divers should never attempt to share the lane with a motorcycle – the motorcyclist is entitled to the entire lane. Preliminary in 2020, there were 8,583 motorcycle crashes and 6,013 bicycle crashes in Florida resulting in 2,687 serious bodily injuries and 668 fatalities.

According to FLHSMV preliminary data, there were 36,784 crashes involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle driver in 2020, resulting in 976 CMV driver serious bodily injuries, and 317 CMV driver fatalities. Large trucks do not maneuver like passenger vehicles. Drivers are reminded to stay out of the No Zone, the blind spots in front, behind, and on both sides of commercial vehicles, and never tailgate. Always pass on the left for maximum visibility and watch for wide turns.

The public is encouraged to report dangerous and drunk drivers, motorcyclists, and bicyclists by dialing *FHP (*347) or 911.